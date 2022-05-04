DEAR SIR

I write with disbelief on the report of a meeting in Carlow on page 4 of the Irish Farmers Journal dated 2 April 2022. It implies that “productive farmers” are limited to south Leinster and parts of Munster. Is this some kind of April Fool’s Day lingo?

Another speaker was reported as saying that his “modest enough farm”, with a taxpayers’ subsidy, will have a decrease of between €60,000 and €70,000. Why didn’t he state how many farmers, many very productive, have only a fraction of €60,000 to begin with?

The CAP was founded to ensure a continuous food supply in Europe after World War II – it needs serious adjustments, especially as related to Ireland. Many wish Minister McConalogue well in his work towards some form of a fair distribution that will also improve our environment.