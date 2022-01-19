DEAR SIR: I see the Land Commission is to digitise its records.

As part of the project, I would like to see the data analysed to show a gender breakdown of the people who were vested land.

My great-grandmother, Margaret Fay, was vested land from the Commission, but as the 2016 Farm Structure Survey showed that only 12% of agricultural land in Ireland is owned by women, I feel that may have been a unique occurrence.

An analysis of previous Government policy, which may have had a gender bias, would greatly inform policy on land ownership going forward.