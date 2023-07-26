"It’s time for farmers to play a much bigger part in the climate emergency."

DEAR EDITOR: Over the past 20 years, the Irish Farmers Journal gave very good coverage towards the development of our renewable energy; how farmers can play their part and, at the same time, provide an alternative income stream.

I now think the two largest farming organisations should set up their own electricity company, thus producing the power from renewables and selling it to their own members and the general public.

Farmers are in a strong position to do this, in that they own the land required to develop the renewables.

This applies to all types of renewables, as they have the land for wind turbines, the sheds for solar and anaerobic digesters, and are very important in facilitating power transmission lines, which is a vital part of the energy transition. Their renewable projects apply both to the marginal types and better lands.

We are now having a very big debate on the whole rewetting programme – could some of this land be used for solar and wind, combining it with suitable areas for planting with trees, thus combining carbon storage with renewable energy generation?

It’s time for farmers to play a much bigger part in the climate emergency.