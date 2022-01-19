DEAR SIR: My name is Tosh and I live in Waterford. My family love animals and we are always working with horses, cows and dogs.

In school, I am in second class. My teacher and I like to read the Irish Farmers Journal instead of other books sometimes.

We enjoyed reading the letter that the twins from Waterford wrote in November and they inspired us to write our own.

My favourite part of the Irish Farmers Journal is looking at the pictures of the cows, horses and machines.

I know more about animals and how to take care of them than my teacher does. I like to teach her and explain all that I know.

How to feed a cow

I need to tell her about how to feed a cow properly.

You should just walk straight over to the feed trough, put the feed in and then walk back to the gate. Then you have done it safe and sound. I don’t think my teachers have ever fed a cow.