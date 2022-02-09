DEAR SIR: I was taken aback by your editorial ‘Farmers in NI abandoned by Sinn Féin.’

I am also disappointed that you wouldn’t accept a more substantive response which I feel is deserved and warranted.

The climate bill progressing through the assembly sets the same target as the similar bill brought forward in Dublin by the Government led by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

What would the editorial line of the Irish Farmers Journal be were Sinn Féin to advocate emission targets, north and south?

You are right that I have been ‘prolific’ in calling out vague promises of a just transition and questioning how emissions targets will affect small farmers. So too has my colleague, agriculture spokesperson, Declan McAleer MLA.

As I have repeatedly stated, it will be in the outworking of agreed targets and particularly the impact on rural communities and farm families where vigilance will be required. I can assure your readers that Sinn Féin will not be found wanting, north or south.

In the climate bills north and south, Sinn Féin proposed amendments aimed at protecting those rural communities and farm families.

Sinn Féin will not tolerate any scenario whereby food production in Ireland is reduced only to be replaced with unsustainable imports from the other side of the globe. As I have repeatedly said, that’s not climate action – that’s hypocrisy.

There is much work to be done. First in the sectoral targets or carbon budgets which have yet to be decided. And, importantly, in the measures to achieve them.

I am confident that at all stages, Sinn Féin ministers, whether in Dublin or Belfast, will ensure that all proposals in this regard are centred on protecting our farmers and the communities that depend on them.

But that doesn’t mean that we blind ourselves to the truth, which is that climate change is happening and rural communities will be impacted by it. Action to address its impact, including flooding and coastal erosion, is essential and urgent.

Farmers recognise that. As do we in Sinn Féin. North and south, Sinn Féin will demand that climate measures are fair.

That is why we oppose the carbon taxes of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. They are set to increase further in May – meaning that the heating, transport and input costs of every farmer will hike again. Will the Irish Farmers Journal correctly headline that these farmers have been abandoned by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?

Sinn Féin expect to be held to account by your paper and other outlets.

But, criticism should be balanced, fair and based on our record, which we are happy to defend.