Dear Sir,

Like so many farmers, I am very frustrated with bovine TB, and how many times we are expected to test cattle.

We have now been tested seven times since February 2021. The main reason for these tests was because suspect lesions had been found at slaughter. However, when the cultures were grown in the laboratory all were found to be negative for TB but we still had to go ahead.

Surely the decision to test should be left until after the cultures had been checked, in which case we would only have had to do two annual tests.

We would usually have approximately 250 cattle in our herd so the cost of these five tests is high. If you take this over the whole country there is a significant expense to the taxpayer. As well as that you also have to take into consideration the stress that is put on both man and beast.

We feed bull beef on our farm so you can appreciate the dangers of repeatedly putting these boys up the crush and the loss of performance for a few days afterwards.

Read more

Recovering from the hidden cost of TB