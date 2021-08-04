DEAR SIR: I wish to update your readers on how the funds raised by dairy farmers and others were used in Yemen.

The total of €310,000 was split into two parts, food parcels for 12,500 people for one month, 100,000 nutritional supplements for women and children and 10,000 cattle vaccines to help preserve the animals for 300 families.

The second part is being used for more long-term projects like ensuring sustainability of food production and helping people most affected by destruction of property and displacement.

In conjunction with the ministry of agriculture, help will be given to 87,600 families (613,200 people) for farming supplies and veterinary services to help rebuild their shattered lives.

I don’t know the plight of the little girl, Selma – she was the catalyst for this campaign. I hope for the best for her but fear the worst.

We now know that through the generosity of the dairy farmers by donating the value of the milk from a cow for one day that many people who we will never meet have a better chance to rebuild their lives.

The co-ops and ICOS really rose to the challenge last year and the Irish Red Cross and Red Crescent on the ground ensured the best use of the fund.

This simple idea of one cow’s milk for a day can have an enormously powerful impact in helping the less fortunate. It would be great if it were to be continued.

The structure is now in place to make this a regular donation. Would all of our country’s co-ops be prepared to repeat it and set up an agreement with the Red Cross to make this an annual donation?

It’s something for our dairy farmers to be proud of supporting.

I understand that the Red Cross will be in touch with boards on this. Please encourage further participation.