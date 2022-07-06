DEAR SIR: I refer to a letter to the Irish Farmers Journal dated 15 May 2021, where Longford ICMSA called on Lakeland Dairies to co-opt three women directors to the board of Lakeland Dairies – positions which were created as a result of the restructuring of the board of Lakeland Dairies.

We now find that one of the three positions has been filled by a man while the other two remain unfilled.

Are we to take it that rather than appointing two women to these two remaining positions, Lakeland will appoint nobody?

If we are to have gender balance and inclusivity in our co-op’s board structure, then there needs to be major rule changes to speed up the existing process where women have to complete two four-year terms on regional committees to be deemed eligible to run for the board.

Encouragement

Greater encouragement is needed for women to seek election to regional committees, so as to not feel in any way excluded or intimidated.

As our chief executive has announced, he is stepping down at the end of the year. Longford ICMSA wishes him well in his retirement.

The appointment of his successor needs to be done in a fair and transparent manner. This means the advertisement of the position in all farming, business press and internet websites so that applicants, both male and female, can apply to ensure that Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers will get the best possible person to lead the co-op forward.