DEAR SIR: Having finished a batch of beef cattle over the past 100 to 130 days (all bought in), I would like to highlight the following issue with regard to quality assurance (QA).

On the day of slaughter, a number of cattle proved to have had four movements.

This was not reflected on the animal’s blue card/passport and therefore came as a complete surprise to be told that no QA would be paid on these animals, ie 20c/kg.

My issue is that from the day these animals arrived on my Quality Assured farm, every kg of feed, all feed purchases, all animal remedy purchases, all animal remedy usage, including withdrawal periods, were all documented for inspection by Bord Bia.

Everything was traceable and Quality Assured for the consumer.

In my view, this is the most important period in the animal’s life, directly before it enters the food chain.

A payment of 20c/kg amounts to roughly €70/head, which equates to the total profit on the animal when all expenses are deducted.

I understand some of the previous movements may have been on paper and the animal might never have actually moved (possibly to comply with nitrates/BEAM etc).

It is demoralising to have fed an animal every day for three to four months, looking after all of its welfare and getting nothing in return.

Similarly, if an animal grades O- or 4+, QA is reduced to 12c/kg and if the animal is between 30-36 months and is in-spec, QA is reduced to 8c/kg.

Over 36 months there is no QA. Can someone please explain the justification of the QA payments system, as outlined above?