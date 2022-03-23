DEAR SIR: I see that France and Finland are giving farmers financial funding to help them deal with high farm input costs such as fertiliser.

It is good to see that farmers in those countries are getting support, but it is time that farmers in Ireland get financial support for fertiliser too.

Now is the time for the Government to assess the fertiliser stocks and make sure all farmers get some fertiliser.

The Minister for Agriculture has to give financial assistance on a percentage of fertiliser that is purchased by each farm.

For now, using a lot of fertiliser is the only way to ensure crops, animals and people are fed. In the future, the question about depending on large volumes of imported fertiliser has to be reviewed.

Ireland might need a farming model less dependent on importing fertiliser.

That will mean soil improvement and clover being sown throughout the country.

Farm production will have to be based on what the land can hold, with soil improvement and less chemical fertiliser.

Also, Ireland should be making some, if not all, the fertiliser needed. Depending on importing large amounts of fertiliser gives too much power and control to the countries that supply it.

Each country has to play to its strengths when trying to use alternatives and wean itself off the dependency on imported fuel and fertiliser.

Alternative ways of producing crops and rearing livestock should have been explored, rather than building a farm industry based on large amounts of fertiliser imports.

A farming system that depends too much on importing large amounts of fertiliser is a recipe for trouble and a sure way to cause food security issues.