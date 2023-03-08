DEAR EDITOR,

This morning, 8 March, I received a letter from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with regard to the latest Nitrates Action Programme and subsequent creation of a dairy herd excretion rate band.

Despite initially professing to understand what a busy time of year this is on dairy farms, the letter went on to demand the actions required within the letter be completed by 16 March.

This is, quite frankly, an unacceptable request. In many cases, despite the best efforts of those involved, it is an unachievable action.

To threaten that failure to submit this information within five working days will result in defaulting farmers to the highest rate of dairy banding heaps unnecessary stress and pressure onto the people who received the letter this morning. At the very least it demonstrates a lack of respect.

At its worst, in situations where farmers are already struggling with their mental health, it is downright dangerous.

It is another example of this Department’s failure to engage with its stakeholders using effective communication.

Poor communication classically results in low engagement, mistrust, poor performance, increased stress, and increased mistakes.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is letting us down and needs to do better.