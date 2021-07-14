DEAR SIR: I refer to an article “environmental matters” in Consumer Watch, Irish Country Living, 12 June.

The writer believes consumers are questioning dairy production and its impact on the environment. I don’t doubt this.

I was, however, very surprised that there was no mention of a concern for calf welfare in the article.

If we “let people into dairy farms” they will probably see calves on comfy straw with ready access to milk.

No problem there. The problem may be with live calf exports.

Billboard

I was reminded of this when a large, prominent billboard appeared a couple of months ago in Bandon, Co Cork. Beside a picture of a calf were the words “15 days old, 30-hour trip, no mother, no milk”. (It was defaced recently).

If the above isn’t true, why has there been no public challenge? If it is true, what is the dairy industry going to do about it? I eat dairy and beef so I have no agenda.