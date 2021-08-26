DEAR SIR: On page 8 of the Irish Farmers Journal dated 21 August 2021, Pat O’Toole details a case study of how CAP cuts will affect Paddy Murphy’s 50 cow herd from 2005 to 2026.

He also quotes that: “We know direct payments form 90% of a suckler farmers income.”

If this statistic is correct, then as per Table 1 in the article, in 2021 Paddy’s income from his 50 cow herd and followers will be €2,279 for the year or €3.80 per cow per month (2021 direct payment is €20,514, which is 90%, total income then is €22,793).

Do you think the Irish suckler cow is viable Pat, based on your figures?