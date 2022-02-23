DEAR SIR: In late January, my dog and I were walking along the boreen adjacent to the house here. A large tractor, towing a very wide cow box came along at speed.

I indicated to the driver by waving my walking stick and pointed to a gateway. He didn’t respond, only revved the engine.

I’m not too good on my feet, chronic arthritis in my knees. I couldn’t get out of the way as both sides of the boreen are overgrown with briars.

I moved in as far as I could – he kept coming. The tractor wheel was level with my shoulder. The mudguard on the cattle box brushed against my coat – terrifying – as I am not in the best of health. The driver made no attempt to stop and let me pass.

How I remained standing God knows. To him, I probably was in his way. This frightening act brought on an angina attack. Accidents on farms – I’m not surprised. This happened on the outskirts of Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.