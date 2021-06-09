DEAR SIR: How important is the agri industry to the rural economy in productive farming areas?

Take our local towns of Cahir and Clonmel in south Tipperary – many of the thriving businesses, Glanbia, Dairygold, Star Fuels, TFM, M&L, Abbey Retail, ABP Cahir, Brett’s Bacon, FRS, Eurogene, Cahir Steel and many agricultural contractors.

In the draft CAP legislation, it states: “Regions can be defined as areas of similar socio-economic or agronomic conditions.”

This gives us the scope to use a regional model to prevent the loss of CAP payments in an effort to avoid damage to our fragile rural economy and that option must be seriously considered at this late stage.