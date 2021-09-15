DEAR SIR: I was very impressed with one entry into the Make One Change safety competition (Irish Farmers Journal 7 August 2021) – the quad roll bar.

However, I am perplexed that quad manufacturers, from day one, weren’t obliged to fit one as standard.

Forty or 50 years ago, there was a ruling that tractors without cabs had to have roll bars fitted.

I’m not an expert, but I would have thought tractors were more stable than quads.

How many fatalities, serious injuries have been associated with quads since their inception?

I wince every time I see a neighbour on his quad in a hilly field.