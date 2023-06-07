DEAR EDITOR

I read in your newspaper last week where you quoted the Green Party TD, Brian Leddin and his outrageous recent comment in the Dáil in relation to the importance of agriculture to the Irish economy and the influence that the agri food industry has in the Dáil.

I take grave exception to this ignorant and misleading comment. The reality is that Irish agri food exports totalled €18.7 billion in 2022, representing a 21% year-on-year increase.

I would like to see Deputy Leddin propose how rural Ireland would survive if we removed this industry from it. I would like to hear where Deputy Leddin thinks the food required to feed the world should be produced, if not in Ireland.

Can he tell us what country is going to produce dairy and beef more efficiently than Ireland, more environmentally friendly than Ireland?

To follow Deputy Leddin’s logic, Ireland can survive without the agri food industry, because apparently the €18.7 billion worth of exports is only pocket change to him and his agenda, and the voice of the people who produce this food is heard too often in the Dáil, apparently.

Let us not forget that during the global recession, both tourism and the agri food industry were looked to in order to rebuild our economy.

But clearly eaten bread is soon forgotten. Rural Ireland and the rural economy depends massively on the agri food industry. The facts and figures speak for themselves.

Rural Ireland is not simply a park for the Greens to entertain themselves, and I will proudly continue to voice my support for this vital industry in the Dáil, whether that agrees with Deputy Leddin’s agenda or not.