DEAR SIR: Having read your editorial of 11 February, I would like to point out the following – our food production system needs to ensure that it is based on the sustained management of natural resources, as was also pointed out by Ms Murphy on page 50 of the study guide.

Going organic is one such way – complex but feasible. Yet there is a lot of resistance to the needed change, as it is also occurring in other countries such as the Netherlands.

However, there is no choice – the agricultural footprint has to lower dramatically and public support for this is key.

Maybe by titling your editorial with the two words “organic” and “injustice”, you do orient the reader against the needed focus.