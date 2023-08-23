Brian Wickham's vision for cattle breeding in Ireland brought him into direct conflict with those who saw things through a more traditional lens.

DEAR EDITOR: It is so sad to hear that Brian Wickham has died. Our condolences go to his charming wife, Alison and his children Hadley and Charlotte.

Brian was battling an illness with his usual resolve and determination, and was an inspiration right up to the end.

When I first met Brian in New Zealand, nearly 30 years ago, little did we know the impact that he would later have on Irish cattle breeding.

His appointment, a few years later, as the inaugural CEO of ICBF was an inspired choice.

Brian was a man of science. He had a deep resolve and determination to see things through, a quality that was tested on many occasions.

His vision for cattle breeding in Ireland brought him into direct conflict with those who saw things through a more traditional lens. Brian was not for wavering and there must have been times when he felt isolated and alone in what he was doing on our behalf. Others might have buckled under the pressure.

Brian was emphatic that the data being generated from a variety of sources was the sole property of farmers. The role of ICBF was to empower and enhance this data.

His mantra was “ there is only one version of the truth”. The outcome from Brian’s vision for us is that we now enjoy one of, if not the best, databases in the world of cattle breeding. A truly remarkable legacy.

The support of John Malone from the Department of Agriculture, along with Michael Berkery of IFA and Donal Murphy of ICMSA, must be acknowledged during the early, sometimes rocky, times.

Brian, you leave us much better than you found us. We were privileged to have had the benefit of your wisdom and skill. May you rest in peace.