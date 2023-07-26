There is no way to get around “participation exemption” – it is already an exemption.

DEAR EDITOR: Only 11 countries in the world have the “participation exemption” tax loophole in the first place, and Ireland has the easiest criteria of all those countries to qualify for it.

In Ireland, companies must (A) only own 5% of the shares in the company to (B) qualify for participation exemption, whereas some countries have their minimum threshold set at 10%.

Any future Government could easily change our threshold from 5% to 10% with the swipe of a pen in a new budget.

At the 2023 Kerry Co-op AGM, there were countless calls from the floor to lock in each Kerry Co-op share at a ratio of 5.9 Kerry Group PLC shares.

I want to get one thing straight. It is impossible to lock in our co-op shares at a 5.9 ratio, because when Kerry Co-op’s shareholding in Kerry Group drops from the current 11% to 5%, which is inevitable with the “cash for shares” scheme, then Kerry Co-op will no longer qualify for “participation exemption”.

Tax law

When this happens, the Co-op will have to pay 33% capital gains tax on its Kerry Group shares, and then the shareholders will have to pay income tax, Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) and Universal Social Charge (USC) of up to 58% on the sale of their shares also, so shareholders will face a wipeout of their investment.

This is not scaremongering, this is a bonafide fact and it is tax law. There is no way to get around “participation exemption” – it is already an exemption. Kerry Co-op must operate under the same tax laws as the rest of the companies in Ireland. There can be no special concessions made for our co-op.

Previous Kerry Co-op boards allowed the Section 701 tax exemption to slip out of our grasp and I will not have it on my conscience to sit back and let them do it to us again with “participation exemption”.

The fairest solution is to liquidate Kerry Co-op. In a liquidation, we will receive 6.14 Kerry Group shares per co-op share; the co-op’s €20m cash reserves will be a €6.50 per share top-up payment also.

In a liquidation, each shareholder would receive a Kerry Group share cert in the place of their old Kerry Co-op cert, along with a cheque for what cash Kerry Co-op had in the bank. It would then be up to each shareholder to pay their own capital gains tax.

Some people may be apprehensive about paying capital gains tax (CGT), but because of the participation exemption loophole coming to an end, it is simply the lesser of the two evils to liquidate Kerry Co-op.