DEAR SIR: Up to and including 2021, which is not finished yet, Kerry is steadily falling behind and even with the 1c top-up it paid for July, it is still over 1c behind for the year.

Our understanding is when you add this to the 8c that it is behind for in the years 2015 to 2020 after considering the 3c which was paid, we are looking at a total of 9c outstanding.

This, for each supplier, would be a multiple of three times what they received as the goodwill payment in January 2020, mentioned already.

Alternatively, it amounts to €9,000 for every 100,000 litres supplied for the years 2015 to 2021.

For the average milk supplier, this would equate to €36,000.

As has become clear from the long timelines, Kerry will fight every step of the way in paying this money as it would affect its vast profits. In our opinion, it is our money promised and contracted to us.

Farmers believe there should be no negotiation on the purchase of the processing until this part of the contract is honoured.