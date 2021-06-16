DEAR SIR: I am somewhat disappointed to read the narrow-minded response from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue regarding his attitude towards regionalisation of convergence in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal. It would be foolhardy to eliminate such options when such a decision could and would undermine the viability of so many good farmers.
I would urge all involved to stop politicising the debate and make all information around the matter available.
Let’s make an educated and informed decision.
