DEAR SIR: As a weekly reader of your paper, which I do look forward to and enjoy reading each week, it is disappointing at your lack of coverage of native breeds in the pedigree section.

I seem to read about shows and championships involving all breeds bar our own.

I myself breed Dexter cattle and it is disappointing to not get the same recognition as other breeds.

Continental breeds appear to feature in the pedigree section almost weekly. Yes, they are a popular breed of choice for Irish farmers but, in my opinion, Dexters and other native and rare breeds should get the recognition they deserve, as well as the farmers who breed them.

I have been to numerous shows all over Ireland where Dexters especially feature, yet never feature in your paper.