DEAR SIR: This year cannot pass without acknowledging the unique role that Andy (and there is only one Andy!) has played in the tillage industry in Ireland, as tillage editor in the Irish Farmers Journal.

His contribution has been immense and has been underpinned by a huge desire to impart technical knowledge and to contribute to the development of the crops sector.

Characterised by a selfless decency, a tremendous work ethic and always a willingness to help and promote others and their work, Andy is synonymous with the tillage sector that he no doubt will continue to serve.

His work in the Irish Farmers Journal epitomised the best of technical journalism, which served the publication and the crops sector so well.

No doubt Siobhán Walsh will build on this with her own capacity and knowledge. But for now – thank you, Andy.