DEAR EDITOR,

At the conference, “Ash Dieback 2023” held in Thurles on 25 March, growers of ash plantations that are dead and dying were given the forum to tell their heart-rending stories.

It is now clear to a much wider audience that the measures introduced to deal with the effects of this disease by successive Government ministers and the Department of Agriculture officials in charge have been inefficient and grossly insufficient, and that there has been unparalleled inequity in the treatment of ash growers.

The extent of the frustration and difficulties faced by those who only wish to move on is quite mind-blowing.

The conference identified specific actions that must be taken to assist the immediate removal of dead trees to allow people salvage what is left of what they had and clear the ground ready to get it back into production again.

Permission

The Government must grant immediate permission for landowners to remove these diseased trees. This permission must be simple and without prejudice, meaning that those who avail themselves of it must not be excluded from assistance under any new schemes designed to deal with ash dieback, when they are introduced.

At present there are no Irish forestry schemes in operation. All previous schemes finished on the 31 December 2022, so no-one can apply for any forestry scheme.

Since the conference, Minister Charlie McConalogue and his officials have responded to questions as to why they will not deal with this issue by claiming that they have an interim Reconstitution Scheme in place for ash dieback, with improved terms and conditions and supports from the outgoing scheme.

Such a response displays just how little the minister cares for those appealing for his assistance, because he knows full well that this improved scheme is only available to growers who applied for the outgoing scheme and received approval before the 31 December 2022. The number eligible represents a tiny fraction of those affected.

The minister responded further, saying that growers can apply for assistance under the new forestry programme.

But again he knows well that no-one can apply for any schemes until they are introduced and, under the Department’s recent change in timelines terms, it will take up to nine months to receive approval after any application.

Failure to act

This effectively means that the vast majority of people looking for permission to deal with their ash dieback problem, which is not of their making, will have to wait another year if the minister continues to sit on his hands and fails to act now.

Since the conference, an IFA delegation met Minister McConalogue. During that meeting he claimed that under EU rules it was impossible to give premiums where planting was replacing dead or dying ash plantations.

Four years ago in an IFA meeting in Kilkenny with the EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan, the Commissioner was asked if the EU would object to premiums for trees replacing ash killed by this disease and he stated categorically that measures such as this were totally within the remit of each member state.

As the funding would come out of the member state’s coffers the EU would not object. And yet, consistently, the cry of the Department and the minister is that the EU Commission will not allow premiums be paid a second time.

The Minister should be reminded of Marie Antoinette’s fate when the people cried out for bread and, when told there was no bread, she said “let them eat cake”.

There is no logical reason why anyone needs a felling licence to cut down dead and dying trees.

The minister is now preventing salvage and return to productive land use. It looks like it is time to go above the minister’s head.