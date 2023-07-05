DEAR EDITOR: I read with interest your editorial in the Irish Farmers Journal on 1 July. I agree that dairy farmers are experiencing a difficult year – as you mentioned milk prices falling sharply and input costs slow to drop. There was also very challenging weather during the spring and now slow grass growth due to moisture deficits.

However, I do believe your comments “A 5,000-litre cow at 37c/l (May average) makes revenue of €1,850 in the year” and “Milk production costs are now above what milk suppliers are getting paid for milk” do not take the full facts into account.

We do have to take the full year’s milk price into account which is unknown at the moment. One month’s milk price is too simplistic. Also, a price of 37c/l for 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein is for poor-quality milk and below the quality of our national average, as are cows producing 5,000 litres of milk.

Milk production per cow is now in excess of 5,600 litres per cow. I believe your comments are unnecessarily pessimistic.

I do accept it will be a very challenging year for dairy farmers, especially after the recordbreaking incomes of last year. I await with interest Teagasc’s publication in December of the Situation and Outlook for Farming.