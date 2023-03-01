DEAR SIR: I have been inundated with people contacting me regarding issues with sheep scab and the availability of sheep dip. Currently in Northern Ireland (NI), you must have a licence to purchase the dip over the counter and fields must be allocated to dispose of the dip.

For an unknown reason, sheep scab has exploded in the area, with many farms having issues. However, a lot of farmers are unable to get onto the course to allow them to purchase dip. I registered for the course last year, but didn’t get any word back. Last Monday, I decided to ring the training provider. After several attempts to talk to someone, I was eventually told there are over 100 people on the waiting list and I am roughly half way down. I asked when the course would be run. They explained that due to staffing issues they need two people to be trained to provide the course. They have put feelers out for a few years, but no one has joined their team. The upshot is that it may be the autumn, or even into next year, before the course is run and even then, there is only approximately eight people per course. This is a major issue. We have a problem with scab, but people might have to wait for several years before they can even do the course. I understand that times are tough for everyone at the minute but this needs to be addressed.