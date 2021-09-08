DEAR SIR: Will someone tell An Taisce to wake up and stop wasting taxpayers’ money and focus its attention on the true cause of global warming? The train that is global warming has left the station. It is speeding up and, as the UN pointed out, it is fuelled by burning fossil fuels.

An Taisce seems to think that it is fuelled by milking cows. The saga goes on. An Taisce is going to the Supreme Court (with taxpayers’ money) in an attempt to stop the new Glanbia cheese factory. It continually states that all of its actions are based on the law and science. It has gone to the law on four occasions on this matter and on four occasions the law has told it that it’s OK for the factory to go ahead.

Clearly, it only accepts the laws that suit its own anti-farming agenda.