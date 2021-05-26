DEAR SIR: I was reading the editorial by Justin McCarthy in last week’s Irish Farmers Journal about the present negotiations on the future of CAP.

A lot of decisions will be made about our future in farming over the next few weeks but I’m sure Ireland, as usual, will fare out OK because the EU always had a respect for the Irish farmers and with people like Mairead McGuinness and others out there fighting our corner, we will not do too badly, I’m sure.

I also read a letter in the letters section from Noreen Callanan about climate change. I know Noreen personally and I think that she has a good point in saying that a jumbo jet flying from London to New York pollutes the atmosphere more than 500 cattle in one year, so how many cattle would you need to be as bad as the large number of planes in the sky every day?