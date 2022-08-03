DEAR SIR: It seems a muddled logic at present. Purchase of inputs including petroleum fuels/fertilisers clearly creates a carbon issue for farmers to cope with. User pays is logical.

Carbon credits from the farmer owned countryside/crops must be a credit in the calculation, no current mention here.

Export of meat/dairy products needs to be a user-pays calculation, as without markets they wouldn’t be produced.

Expecting farmers to be responsible for both sides of the carbon equation is just not logical.