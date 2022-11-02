DEAR SIR, It looks like the TAMS grant on equipment, of which 40-60% can be reclaimed, is inaccessible to most farmers. I have particular experience in the tillage sector of this.

To be eligible you must show that you have paid for the machine personally. As most farmers buy large machines on hire purchase or lease, this leaves them ineligible.

Would it not make more sense for the grant to be paid to the buyer at the end of the lease/loan and therefore avoid having to apply for personal loans to get the grant?

Surely the Department could have a system where the farmer finances the machine and at the end of the finance agreement, the finance company notifies the Department and the farmer receives their grant?