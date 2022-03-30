DEAR SIR:The difficulty that Irish farmers currently have in obtaining fertiliser prompts the question: why is Intel exporting thousands of tonnes of ammonium sulphate waste to the UK where it is used as a raw material in the manufacture of liquid ammonium sulphate fertiliser?

The answer appears to be that the Irish Government will only allow it to be used here in granular form.

Ammonia is one of the basic building blocks for ammonium nitrate fertiliser, which releases nitrogen, an essential nutrient for growing, including farm crops.

Ammonia NH3 is the foundation for all nitrogen fertilisers, but does the Irish government only allow it to be used here in granular form?

I asked the question. I received the following reply from the office of the Minister for Agriculture; “Ammonium sulphate is [authorised] for use in Ireland; it is listed in the relevant legislation (Statutory Instrument No. 248 of 1978 and Regulation No 2003/2003 of the European Parliament and of the Council relating to fertilisers).

“T sale of ammonium sulphate in Ireland is authorised, once the various conditions regarding labelling and nutrient content are met. In relation to the export of ammonium sulphate to the UK, it is important to note that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is responsible for implementing the Waste Framework Directive.

“Article 27 of the European Communities (Waste Directive) Regulations 2011 (as amended) implements Article 5 of the Waste Framework Directive.”

According to a spokesperson for the on the environment side, “... specialised equipment would be needed to spread anhydrous ammonia on land, but we are not aware that it is banned”.

I’m as wise as I was before I asked.