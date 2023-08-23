As a tillage grower, I and many others have over the years continually asked the Minister for a representative of the tillage sector to be allowed on to that board.

DEAR EDITOR: The Minister for Agriculture has asked for new candidates for the board of Teagasc and is looking for diverse, qualified applicants. At the outset, tillage growers recognise the excellent tillage advisory section of Teagasc.

As a tillage grower, I and many others have over the years continually asked the Minister for a representative of the tillage sector to be allowed on to that board.

Our call has been consistently ignored and, for many years, we still have to face the disgraceful situation that there is no tillage representative on this board currently.

When we in the tillage sector look at the present make up of the Teagasc board, we see that five members – including the chair – are dairy farmers, and still not a tillage rep included.

This brings a whole new meaning to the word diversity. For sure, dairy needs to be well represented, but absolutely not to the exclusion of other farm sectors.

The minister has said that he is sure these dairy farmers on the board will properly represent the interests of the tillage and other sectors in their role.

There is not a tillage farmer in this country that would agree with that statement. I am afraid this is just one more example of our once-great tillage sector being thrown under the bus by Government and all in authority to facilitate the massive dairy expansion and the problems that has created.

Climate action plan

The climate action plan clearly points to an increase in our low-carbon tillage sector as one way of meeting the challenges agriculture faces.

Since that plan was announced, it is clear that tillage has been used as the sacrificial lamb in solving the nitrates and derogation problems of the dairy sector. The tillage vision group has spent much of its time on the same issue, mainly because of the low number of tillage farmers in there.

Not too many tillage farmers expect its results to be a game-changer of any significance. As long as all of our authorities continue to downgrade our highly-regulated, low-carbon grain and pulses to the same level as the unregulated, high-carbon GMO imports that come from environmentally destructive third countries, then we will have a survival issue for tillage in this country.

Where is the 'real' support?

The Department of Agriculture refuses to recognise or label native feed; Bord Bia is the same and won’t show GMO imports on labels.

Teagasc produced a farm carbon counting model that has Brazilian maize at close to similar footprint to native grain, which is in complete contradiction to its research results and published data.

All this makes one wonder about real support for our tillage sector. All are willing to talk the talk, but not too many are walking the walk. That’s why tillage needs proper representation at board level in these organisations.

There is strong evidence that the present system has not served the climate change action plan or Irish agriculture fairly, or well, and it’s time to change – but will anyone listen is the question.