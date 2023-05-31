DEAR EDITOR,

I think that Meat Industry Ireland (MII) should reconsider putting funding into the genotyping programme. Any reasonable person can see that it blatantly discriminates against the suckler herd.

Dairy farmers that genotype this year are getting it for free and €4 for the next four years, while the suckler farmer in SCEP will pay €20 with no benefit as Ireland does not market suckled beef as a premium product.

Last year, the dairy income averaged €150,000, while the suckler herd is contracting by more than 500 cows per week for the past five years. Where is the fairness in this?

In my opinion the balance of the ICBF board appears to be leaning in one direction.