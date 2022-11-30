DEAR SIR, I hope Gerald Potterton will be writing in the Irish Farmers Journal for a long time to come. He has a wonderful way with words and if his new gilet can put a smile on the long-suffering Mrs P’s face, his articles make me laugh out loud.
