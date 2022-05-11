DEAR SIR: I write today with dissenting views with regard to the performance and ethics of both the board and management of Glanbia in relation to the ongoing fixed milk debacle.

The altering of the schemes in recent years has left us farmers in a perilous position, most notably the removal of the market adjuster and the farm input cost indexation elements from the scheme.

As a result of the removal of these adjusters, at management’s own discretion, farmer participation in these schemes is akin to driving a car with no insurance. Would the board and management of Glanbia drive their cars without insurance?

Alas, where do us farmers find ourselves today – 17c/l from the current market price and heading for a 25c/l disparity if current market trends continue.

This price gap has been further exacerbated by unprecedented input cost increases, mainly fertiliser and feed, making the farmers’ position even more perilous and unviable.

Now that we are a full co-operative, let’s hope that the co-op ethos wins through and a similar approach to what was acted out recently with the national children’s hospital price overruns comes to pass.

One thing for sure in this current environment is the last thing farmers need is a hard-line commercial approach by their co-op.

We didn’t sign up for the scheme to put our business in a vulnerable position, but that has been the outcome. All we want is fairness.