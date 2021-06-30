DEAR SIR: This is a great time of the year for a tillage farmer looking at crops in their final stage after a reasonable weather year and the market doing OK as well, so who would think things could go so badly for productive tillage farmers in the new CAP agreement.

This has put a very dark cloud on the horizon.

Don’t take my word for it. Teagasc says CAP payments make up over 85% of tillage farmers’ income and with significant cuts coming with convergence, eco schemes and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), one would have to wonder is this the final straw.

So, now that Europe has agreed on the next CAP reform, what is needed is for the Department of Agriculture to interpret and implement the new EU guidelines in such a way as to not only minimise damage, but develop this very important and beneficial industry, which will also have a positive environmental effect.

The tillage industry cannot take anymore knocks or linger for much longer. The time is now and the silver lining can be found.