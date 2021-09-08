DEAR SIR: I refer to recent articles in the Irish Farmers Journal about our chaotic electricity supply fiasco. Data centres are using more power, electricity demand as I write this is 3,931 megawatts (total national demand). It would have been only 3,200 three years ago.

Demand is up by 23% on 3 September 2021 over three years. Some of this is used by data centres, but a lot is used by wind farms to enable them to operate.

They need a constant supply of quality power which I estimate is 10% of capacity at all times. It is taking two large gas steam turbines to provide them with power.