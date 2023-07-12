DEAR EDITOR: Kerry Co-op board are refusing to let shareholders vote to write the share redemption scheme into the rulebook.

The share redemption scheme particularly suits those in nursing homes and those with major medical expenses, as medical expenses are fully allowable against income tax. So people in nursing homes can pay zero percent tax selling their Kerry Co-op shares.

The board has stated it cannot for legal and corporate reasons.

However, an independent group of shareholders, got and made available to the board and ICOS, a senior counsel’s (Simon Boyle) opinion which asserts it can happen.

While this is happening, the board of Kerry Co-op has organised a protest on milk price outside Kerry PLC’s processing plant in Charleville and this week outside Kerry Group headquarters in Tralee.

While conscious the Kerry Co-op board joined the Charleville protest, I think they should be more focused on the share redemption scheme, especially considering that there is a mechanism in place for upgrading monthly milk prices and also creating a 13th payment, which has been received for 2021 and 2022.

It seems extraordinary that the chair of Kerry Co-op board has resorted to such a protest. He has stated publicly in the past, that he would never do anything to jeopardise the relationship between the co-op and the PLC as its major shareholder.

So I am asking that the board focus on the share redemption scheme rather than the milk price.