DEAR SIR: I am shocked and dismayed to read that the Government is actively considering a four-day working week.

I am a dairy farmer who works 60 to 80 hours per week for little more than the minimum wage and that’s 365 days per year.

Compare this to working a five-day week, 37 hours per week. To me, changing this to four days or 30 hours, it’s unbelievable.

With the changes in CAP, my hours are likely to increase – we will be expected to do more hours for less money.

How much more can farmers take? A reality check is needed here please.