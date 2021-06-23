DEAR SIR: The Dealer’s article in the Irish Farmers Journal last week highlighted that Teagasc’s new Signpost programme consists of 40 dairy farms from all around the country, 12 calf-to-beef farms and only four suckler farms in four counties.

The four counties are in Leinster and Munster, which are not strong suckler cow areas. Why is the west of Ireland not mentioned in the suckler cow herd study?

This is further evidence that the powers that be are prioritising the dairy sector over the beef sector. The Minister for Agriculture needs to be clear when analysing this kind of research from Teagasc to ensure it is inclusive of all regions of Ireland.