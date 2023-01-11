Seoirse McGrath, Wicklow; Tommy Connors, Waterford; Noel Cummins, Kilkenny; Anthony Morris, Tipperary; Pat Lyng, Kilkenny; Jamie Kealy, Carlow; Tom Prendergast, Tipperary; Kieran McCabe, Waterford; Luke Casey, Waterford; John Fluskey, Carlow; John Heffernan, Waterford; and Eugene Lawler, Kildare.

DEAR SIR: It was with great concern that Tirlán chose not to attend an IFA meeting designed to inform Tirlán suppliers regarding their fixed milk schemes and accompanying restructuring schemes.

For a milk processor to have had such a cavalier attitude in its approach to removing such safeguards as the market stabilisation mechanism and not having a policy regarding the maximum allocation of milk in fixed milk price schemes is beyond comprehension.

These conscious decisions have resulted in ruinous implications for the financial viability of a significant cohort of affected Tirlán suppliers and shareholders.

This was along with significant noteworthy changes in the allocation process for fixed milk 17 scheme where farmers were allocated milk that was at odds with previous experience and Tirlán advice. It was such a pity Tirlán management and board choose not to attend last Friday’s aforementioned information meeting.

They would have been treated with the utmost respect and should not have been afraid of some critical appraisal from the near 200-strong fixed milk suppliers present at the meeting.

This to us is an abandonment of their responsibilities.