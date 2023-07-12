DEAR EDITOR: I see from media reports that the IFA is considering reverting to postal balloting for the association’s upcoming elections.

I remember some interesting “variations” on the officially prescribed process for postal balloting back in the early years when, as rules and procedures committee secretary, I was assisting the then returning officer, Larry Lenehan.

It was, of course, a branch ballot then, as distinct from the individual member ballot now proposed. Doubts as to the validity of the occasional ballot paper – or whether branch meetings were actually held in some instances – eventually led to the introduction of the supervised system of ballot box polling centres.

Outside of NFA/IFA elections as such, some of us in NFA staff back then had a sort of “policing” assignment in relation to the then Dairy Disposals Board Creamery elections to Bord Bainne in the early 1960s in Clare and Kerry. That was an individual postal ballot by milk suppliers in creamery areas which were still outside of the co-op system at that time.

Those elections were hotly contested between NFA and ICMSA candidates and the strategy was for rival supporters to travel the highways and byways, canvassing the voters individually.

In many cases, the voters were quite happy to hand over the completed ballot paper to a known and trusted canvasser for posting to Dublin.

The most successful canvassers were those who got there first – by tailing the local postman on his delivery rounds! That was then – quite inconceivable now, of course, in a modern, mature, high-tech IFA context but just worth bearing in mind all the same.