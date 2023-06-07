DEAR EDITOR

Upon reading Brian Leddin’s sweeping statement that was quoted in the Irish Farmers Journal last week, the old saying comes to mind; ‘A man who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing’.

We are now being judged by our contribution to GDP – (Are multinational companies included in GDP?) hardly a fair comparison. There are 170,000 employed in the agri industry and an estimated 140,000 farmers.

It’s hardly the benchmark that should be used for a successful food industry, with no mention of potential carbon sequestration benefits or the public goods delivered. It’s a little bit like the American beauty pageant queen who wishes for world peace: not a clue how to achieve it and zero ability in a field that they were never in or understand.