DEAR SIR: When I read your piece (“open gates an invitation into your yard – gardaí” page 20, 19 February), I was astounded.

The list of “advice” from gardaí was incredible – dogs, sensor lights, alarms, CCTV, video doorbell systems, etc.

I wondered if I needed to apply for planning permission for a watchtower or two, just to complete the picture, as the above list would meet the requirements for your average prison!

Rural crime needs a lot more intervention from the justice system, instead of forcing the rural population into behaving as if we’re the ones who imprison ourselves through fear.