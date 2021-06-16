DEAR SIR: I noticed that the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has recently organised rallies about protecting farming from the climate bill, CAP, etc. I would presume that the IFA is for all farmers’ interests – however, I cannot help but wonder is the IFA only really supporting the large farms that will be affected by CAP and the climate bill?

The cost of inputs – meal and fertiliser – is very high. Why isn’t the IFA saying anything about that? I am disappointed at the IFA actions. They are picking and choosing what causes they support.

On a second note, the powers that be should have known that the expansion in dairy farming was going to be huge and should have subsequently planned to deal with all the environmental issues including dairy expansion.

After driving farmers crazy about dairy, now the powers that be are trying to pull the brakes. It is disappointing also to see the Minister for Agriculture say that growth in dairy has been offset by a decline in suckler cow farming.

The minister is giving mixed signals about dairy expansion. Does he want each dairy herd capped at current size? Or does he want the farmers rushing to acquire 500 and 1,000 cows to stop?

All that is being said is a stable herd is needed with no details about how to achieve it. While dairy is a good sector of farming, each farmer does not need an excessively large herd as cows are not machines.