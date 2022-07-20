DEAR SIR: I’d like to express my thanks to all who attended the recent IFA livestock meeting in Enniscorthy Mart, who generously shared their facilities with us.

It was heartening to see so many cattle farmers turn up, as I believe the future of the sector is on the line over the next six months.

Pearse Kelly of Teagasc spelled it out for all present, €6.20 is the break-even price from here on for finished cattle. It was good to have Rory Fanning (Slaney Foods) and Garret Kavanagh (Kavanagh Meats) present to hear that.

They need to provide certainty and some security for finishers by providing contracts that guarantee that as a minimum price.

Processors pulling prices to reduce store prices around our mart rings this autumn won’t save cattle finishers, it will simply kill off suckler farmers. Without suckler farmers, we won’t have a premium beef product to export by 2025.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. I accept the goodwill expressed by Rory and Garret on the night. They, and all our beef processors, now need to back that up with concrete action.