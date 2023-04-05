DEAR EDITOR,

The recent demand from An Taisce for a compulsory reduction to the national herd is a critical step towards what many would see as an anti-farming agenda.

While most farmers would expect little solace from An Taisce on any issue, this is an extreme step that will create anger and dismay amongst many dairy farmers.

In recent years, much of the rural population have become increasingly confused about the role and purpose of An Taisce, and why the State should be giving them significant funding each year through different Government Departments and State agencies.

However, this hasn’t deterred An Taisce from recently launching a legal challenge in the High Court against the Government’s decision to maintain the nitrates derogation, which was already agreed with the EU Commission.

Dilemma

This creates a farcical dilemma for the Government, who must now defend a legal challenge against an agency it is providing taxpayers’ funding to.

Glanbia, one of the country’s largest co-operatives, had to engage in a two-year legal battle with An Taisce in relation to planning for the construction of a new milk processing plant, which culminated in a Supreme Court case finding in favour of Glanbia.

The court case led to a long delay in construction and cost Glanbia, their shareholders and their milk suppliers dearly.

Clearly there is now a compelling need for more carefully measured discourse between all sectors of the economy.

It is likely that An Taisce’s interest in climate change may indicate that the organisation is now seeking to exert pressure on the two large parties in Government – Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

However, the fact that the Green Party – who are also part of the Government – were spared criticism, may create a perception that An Taisce are less critical of their Green party colleagues.