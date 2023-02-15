DEAR SIR, Perhaps you could mention in a future article the importance of putting electronic ear tags in calves in the left ear (when you are standing facing the calf).

This enables the calf to self-register on first approach and get fed on an automatic calf machine.

The camera readers on these machines are on the left side. “The right ear is the wrong ear” and the calf will not get fed at all.

Extra expense

To overcome this I have to fit an electronic button in the left ear. Apart from the expense, time and trouble, there is the danger of double feeding if the calf learns to flick its head and get fed twice, with consequent scour, health and expense problems. The only other alternative is to fit new Department tags properly. With the electronic tag in the right ear, the calf will have to starve or be fed manually until the calf is moved to the new owner and a new tag is ordered and delivered, with more expense.

Confusion

We don’t need this. The consequent confusion leaves it very difficult to monitor who is feeding and who is not. This is meant to be one of the main benefits of an automatic calf feeder.

Suppliers of tags seem to be asleep at the wheel on this one and apparently making no effort to alert farmers.