DEAR SIR, And so England has a new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Regardless of people’s political beliefs across the water, stability is the most important thing needed right now.

Turmoil in the markets, Sterling in freefall and the spiralling cost of the national debt were just some of the issues that came like a tsunami.

Whatever about Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, it has a number of problems it needs to tackle. There are three key areas that will underpin its road to survival and economic recovery.

Firstly it must contain and control its national debts, so all tax and expenditure must have a sound economic footprint.

New trade mission

The second plank of the recovery will involve the starting of a new trade mission with its neighbours, i.e. most, if not all countries throughout Europe. These are the best trading relations Britain could have with guaranteed product of a high standard and a reliable supply.

The third most important element is the signing of the social charter, namely the importance of health, education and housing.

We hope that Britain, as our nearest neighbour, will have the ability to transform itself into a fast moving modern economy. We can all work together for the benefit of each other.